Regional stakeholders want PCB to start grassroots activities

KARACHI: Suspension of cricket activities for the last three months has created a lot of financial problems for a number of people involved in the game, especially those at the regional level.

First-class cricketers, match referees, scorers, and groundsmen have not earned a single pennny in these months, a survey conducted by 'The News' showed.

Not a single cricket tournament has been organised in the country for the last three months. Cricket tournaments in Ramazan used to give employments to a number of people, but none was held this year because of the lockdown enforced to check the spread of coronavirus.

Many of these people who are frustrated because of no work say the PCB should devise a plan in consultation with the government and allow cricket activities at the grassroots level with strict enforcement of SOPs so that they could earn some money and support their families.

Meanwhile, the regional stakeholders have once again showed reservations about PCB's new domestic structure and constitution.

They say PCB’s marketing department has miserably failed to find sponsorships required to set up city associations for a second successive year. It looks like the city and provincial associations will not be functional this year too.

They said the players from under-13 to under-19 age groups have not had any opportunity to show their talent. This raises a big question about PCB’s marketing team's performance, they said.

They said there were doubts about how the teams for the six regions would be selected. They added that PCB promised that this new structure will bring the culture of merit but unfortunately the players were selected on the basis of favouritism.

They said there should be double league-based system as a single round system provides only five matches to the players. A source that because of failure to find sponsors PCB would have to spend Rs1.25 billion once again for this domestic season. This can't be a long-term solution as departments have flatly refused to sponsor domestic cricket after their teams were denied participation in first class cricket, the source said.

First class cricketers said the PCB was killing the the goose that lays golden eggs by abolishing departmental cricket. “From where the fresh talent will emerge?” a cricketer said. “If this continues Pakistan will be searching for fresh talent after some years and there will be none.”