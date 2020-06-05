close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
Shoaib Akhtar in consultation with lawyer to respond to FIA notice

Sports

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday confirmed that he has received a notice from FIA Lahore and he would be submitting his response after consultation with his lawyer.

PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi had warned Shoaib Akhtar of legal action after the former pacer lambasted him in a Youtube video for pitting the board against its own players to earn from the legal battles.

“Just received an absolutely vague, incomprehensible, imprecise and ambiguous notice from FIA, Lahore. Will issue my response after due consultation with my lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi,” Shoaib Akhtar tweeted on Thursday.

Rizvi had previously sent a legal notice of Rs10 million to Shoaib Akhtar and filed a complaint with the FIA terming the pacer’s comments against him as defamatory.

