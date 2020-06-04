Top brass ruins Trump plan to use 'tanks' against protesters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper told reporters Wednesday he was opposed to invoking the 1807 Insurrection Act to send the US military to impose control of cities – even as the president talked tough on Twitter and ordered an infantry battalion to Washington, DC, foreign media reported.

It was a statement that caught the White House off guard at a time President Trump is brandishing his maximum authority – and could put Esper's job in jeopardy.

Esper made the public statement of opposition to the idea after the White House publicly floated it on Monday – and after the administration took heat for the use of tear gas and rubber bullets to clear protesters out of Lafayette Park just before Esper joined President Donald Trump at a photo-op.

His public statement comes despite a report by the New York Times that Esper favored use of the Act, as did Vice President Mike Pence. The paper reported that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley was against the idea, believing he had enough Guard troops in place to provide support. Attorney General Bill Barr, who reportedly authorised the clearing of the park, favored deferring to states' rights on the issue, the paper reported.

Esper made the statement at a press conference where he also claimed he had no idea where he was going when Trump led members of his administration on a walk to St. John's Episcopal Church for a controversial photo shoot.

He also insisted he had 'no idea' that force would be used to clear out peaceful protesters ahead of the staged trip.

The performance may not have gone over well at the White House. President Trump was 'not happy' with it, CNN reported – after Esper put distance between himself and the White House both on the photo-op and on the Insurrection Act.

Even as Esper cautioned against exercising the authority to use military troops at home, Trump continued to broadcast his 'law and order' posture on Twitter. The Pentagon's Northern Command also dispatched troops from the 16th Military Police Brigade headquarters from Fort Bragg and the 91st Military Police Battalion from Fort Drum, New York.

Esper's blunt opposition to using the Insurrection Act came amid some signs of new success by police in gaining order. Events on the street were calmer in New York City on the second night of a curfew officials imposed after looting in Manhattan.

Last night we took a step forward in moving out of this difficult period we've had the last few days and moving to a better time," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The NYPD blocking 5,000 protesters from entering Manhattan by holding them up on the Manhattan Bridge after a standoff, making 280 arrests.

Trump claimed on Tuesday that the city was 'totally out of control'. On Wednesday, he said the National Guard was 'ready'.

There was also more calm in Washington, DC, where law enforcement installed a new security fence after clearing Lafayette Square. Thousands marched on the White House and the US Capitol, but there was less tension and there was not a repeat of a rash of vandalism that occurred Sunday night.

A large gathering of peaceful protesters booed a man who ripped down a 16th Street sign near the White House, at the spot where police moved on another batch of peaceful protesters Monday.

Trump demanded Wednesday that police ‘get tough’ after a sixth night of nation-wide protests – but privately, the president is backing off his plan to send in federal troops to stifle rioters.

While President Trump launched a more than 35-tweet tirade Wednesday morning, in part claiming that the violent protesters are ‘domestic terrorists,’ he also abandoned his idea to dispatch the military after officials claimed local governments should take charge, the Associated Press reported.

Trump told members of his cabinet over the last week that he wants to send the military into American cities – a proposal that led to a heated yelling-match between those supporting the notion and those opposed.

Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary Mark Esper supported the idea, claiming it would give the federal government quicker control over the situation than if it were to take over and activate the National Guard.

Attorney General Bill Barr and Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, however, warned against the plan.

Barr was concerned with infringing on states’ rights if the military were deployed to different cities across the country facing riots and Gen. Milley assured the president he had enough force in DC to secure the city.

He also did not want to put active-duty military in such a domestic role.

The divide over the plan grew tentious during the Monday morning discussion as administration officials began raising their voices at one another, according to The New York Times.

Trump finally decided to break with his original plan and instead opted for a stunt where law enforcement dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets from Lafayette Park, across from the North Lawn of the White House.

Defense officials revealed that Trump, before abandoning the plan, considered using 'tanks' or other armored military vehicles to help restore order, and threatened to deploy active duty military across the country to quell the unrest.

The revelation of a more 'dominating' approach to taking control of the streets of DC comes as 700 soldiers dressed in riot gear and armed with bayonets arrived at two military bases near Washington on Tuesday evening.

Another 1,400 were also brought in and prepared to mobilize as the nation's capital braced for another night of chaos.

Hundreds of members of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division were called earlier after Trump promised a more aggressive approach on the violence and riots unfolding across the country.

Defense officials told the Associated Press that the US Military and National Guard were operating under the mission name 'Operation Themis' - named after the titaness of divine law and order.

Trump asserted Monday evening in a Rose Garden address to the nation that he is America’s ‘law and order president.’

As Trump made the remarks on Monday, law enforcement officials were pushing out hundreds of protesters from Washington's Lafayette Park, ahead of the district's 7:00 p.m. curfew.

A senior White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed on Tuesday that Trump hoped to make the aggressive action in Washington an example for the rest of the country.

On Monday night, military helicopters also hovered over demonstrators in a tactic to disperse the crowds.

Two Pentagon officials also told AP that the president had ordered military aircraft to fly above the capital as a 'show of force' against violent protesters.