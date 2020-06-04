Shahbaz family’s plea for unfreezing assets adjourned till 18th

LAHORE: An accountability court Wednesday adjourned the hearing until June 18 on an application moved by the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif’s family seeking unfreezing of their assets.

Previously, the court had sought arguments from the NAB and complainant but arguments did not take place as the judge concerned was on leave. Earlier, the NAB had submitted its reply in this connection.

The NAB in its reply stated that the money-laundering investigations against Shahbaz Sharif, Salman Shahbaz, Hamza Shahbaz and others are under way. The NAB said Shahbaz made assets in the name of his wives.

However, the family failed to disclose sources of their income.

The NAB said it is mandatory according to the Finance Act and the Money-Laundering Act to disclose sources of income.

On the other hand, Shahbaz’s family had moved court against the NAB’s act of freezing their assets arguing that it is illegal to freeze assets during the course of investigations.

After receiving the NAB reply, the court of Jawadul Hassan summoned both the parties for arguments on June 18. It is pertinent to mention that on December 11, 2019, an accountability court had confirmed the National Accountability Bureau Lahore’s orders to freeze the properties owned by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz and other family members in connection with an investigation involving income beyond means and money-laundering.

The court in its orders observed that the proportion of “the Shahbaz family wealth from 2003 to 2018 prima facie is not proportionate to the known sources of income of the accused, which has not been explained by the accused”.

The judgment stated: “At this stage, even the provisions of the Protection of Economic Reforms Act, 1992, would not be helpful to the accused party unless the sources of the said payments are disclosed by them”.

The orders also stated that the NAB orders against the Shahbaz family are supported by statements given by the approvers Muhammad Mushtaq alias Cheeni, Yasir Mushtaq, Shahid Rafique and Aftab Mehmood.

The Shahbaz family can file objection to the court orders within 14 days. Earlier, on December 3, the NAB had issued orders to freeze 23 properties owned by Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza, Salman and other family members, all accused of amassing assets beyond means.