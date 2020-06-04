Pentagon ruins Trump plan to use 'tanks' to quell protester

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper told reporters Wednesday he was opposed to invoking the 1807 Insurrection Act to send the US military to impose control of cities – even as the president talked tough on Twitter and ordered an infantry battalion to Washington, DC, foreign media reported.

It was a statement that caught the White House off guard at a time President Trump is brandishing his maximum authority – and could put Esper’s job in jeopardy. Esper made the public statement of opposition to the idea after the White House publicly floated it on Monday – and after the administration took heat for the use of tear gas and rubber bullets to clear protesters out of Lafayette Park just before Esper joined President Donald Trump at a photo-op.

Just hours after he spoke at the Pentagon, Defense officials said some of the active duty military troops flown into the Washington region to deal with civil unrest were being sent home.

His public statement comes despite a report by the New York Times that Esper favored use of the Act, as did Vice President Mike Pence. The paper reported that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley was against the idea, believing he had enough Guard troops in place to provide support. Attorney General Bill Barr, who reportedly authorised the clearing of the park, favored deferring to states’ rights on the issue, the paper reported.

Esper made the statement at a press conference where he also claimed he had no idea where he was going when Trump led members of his administration on a walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a controversial photo shoot.