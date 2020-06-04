DG ISPR warns India: Don’t play with fire

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, while advising Indian military leadership not to play with fire, said that it should be clear that any aggression from India would be responded with full might and there should be no doubt in it.

“We will respond any aggression with full might,” he said.

In an interview on Geo Television’s Capital Talk, the DG ISPR warned India that there would be consequences of any military misadventure in the region and the consequences would be uncontrollable. “Let us not play with fire. We will respond any aggression with full might,” he said.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that India was planning false flag operation.

He said that COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa maintained time and again that peace in the region is linked with settlement of all outstanding disputes.

The army’s spokesperson outlined the reason for the Indian operation, saying that lately, the neighbouring country has faced great embarrassments on several fronts.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said that India has border issues with many of its neighbours including China, Bhutan and Nepal.

He went on to say that India faced great humiliation in the recent military standoff with China. The Modi government faced embarrassment in map issues with Nepal as well. “India is meddling in issues where it doesn’t even have a border.”

India, the DG ISPR said, is facing many internal challenges especially after the emergence of coronavirus. “The deadly virus is taking its toll on the Indian economy.”

He said that many issues have emerged in India after the August 5, 2019 move, which revoked the special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

“There is an emergence of Islamophobia in India. Even many countries including the United States has objected to this problem. Now they [India] think the best way out of this situation is to divert the attention towards Pakistan.”

The DG ISPR said that India in order to enhance its influence in the region was trying to interfere in countries having no border with it.

He said the situation on LoC was concerning which could be gauged from the fact that the 1229 ceasefire violations by India have been committed since start of this year in which seven civilians in Azad Kashmir lost their lives while 90 others were injured while their quadcopters have also violated airspace on different occasions. “The Indian forces have not spared even a seven-year-old child,” he said.

He pointed out that the Indian military leadership had also time and again accused of infiltration from Azad Kashmir from alleged launch-pads which he said also exposed their (India’s) professional capabilities as nobody could infiltrate in the highly militarised zone and well-guarded fences.

He said India has also deployed its artillery in civilian area with the intention that in case of any response from Pakistani troops the population is targeted. “But still we respond any violation with the same caliber by trying to prevent civilians.

He said India staged a drama, which they called as Pulwama-II saying a jeep was brought in civilian population and man was allowed to escape and later the vehicle was destroyed in the daylight.

He said the prime minister and the COAS have also expressed concerns that India was staging all such dramas while preparing for a false flag operation only to downplay embarrassment, which had faced on its border with China where the Chinese troops, according India’s own analyists, have entered by over three kilometers.

“The Indian military leadership planning a false flag operation or misadventure at LoC only to downplay embarrassment which they have faced at their border with China and Nepal,” he said.

He also pointed out that all the steps taken by India after August 5, 2019 in Indian Occupied Kashmir have backfired and they were also facing embarrassment and criticism with regard to violation of human rights from the United States and human rights bodies.

He said the whole world was also feeling wave of Islamophobia in India while their economy was also under pressure due to spread of COVID-19.

Responding to India’s allegations of launch pads in Azad Kashmir, he once again offered that there was no problem of any access for international observers and media for inspection.

Special Assistant to PM on National Security Moeed Yousuf said on the occasion that the way Narendra Modi is going is a way to destruction and suicide. He said that Hitler and Modi are two sides of the same coin. He said that Pakistan would give a fitting response if case Indian false flag operation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters along with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and SAPM Dr Moeed Yousuf.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence received the prime minister on his arrival at Headquarters. A comprehensive briefing was given to the prime minister encompassing complex regional and domestic challenges with special focus on Pakistan efforts for restoration of peace and stability.

The prime minister emphasised that no effort would be spared for national security and sovereignty. Sacrifices and tireless efforts of the Inter Service Intelligence were deeply appreciated by the prime minister.