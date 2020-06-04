Ulema appeal to public to observe precaution against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The Ulema and Mashaikh of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Darul Afta Pakistan have appealed to public to observe preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic as the cases across Pakistan are rising alarmingly and hospitals have refused to admit more patients.

In a joint statement, the leadership of PUC and Darul Afta Pakistan has appealed to people of Pakistan to ensure implementation on directives of the government against coronavirus, stating that mosques and seminaries are fully cooperating with the government and in wake of increasing cases, people should demonstrate responsibility at public places to ensure safety of each other against this pandemic.

The statement said doctors and paramedical staff are major victims of coronavirus pandemic and amidst this challenging scenario, public should demonstrate responsibility in observing preventive measures against the disease in accordance of the directives of the government. The Ulema urged on public as well as at government of Pakistan to demonstrate seriousness towards COVID-19. They also urged on public to turn to Allah Almighty to seek forgiveness against the pandemic, adding that people should not behave inhumanly towards COVID-19 patients.