AJK criminal law amendment bill approved

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet on Wednesday approved Azad Kashmir Criminal Law (Amendment) bill, AJK Service Tribunal Ordinance 2020 and AJK Public Service Ordinance (Amendment).

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan presided over the cabinet meeting, which also approved Azad Jammu and Kashmir Law Commission (Amendment) Act.

The cabinet while appreciating the steps taken amid COVID-19 in the state also accorded approval to the relaxations for public transport and business sectors in the region.

The cabinet was briefed that during the coronavirus pandemic, state government has made Rs470 million expenditure from its normal as well as development budget so far.

These funds were utilised in establishment of Isolation Wards in all ten districts of the state, setting up Isolation hospitals at Bank Road, New PM House Muzaffarabad, New City Teaching Hospital Mirpur into Isolation hospital and converting Officer Club Bagh and Chaman Kot into Isolation hospitals.

The meeting paid glowing tribute to the doctors, paramedical staff, police, administration, SDMA and other concerned organizations and individuals for their effective and efficient service delivery during the crisis time.

The state cabinet expressed grave concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.