CEC seeks strategy to reduce jender gap in electoral lists

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Wednesday called for a mechanism to bridge the 'yawning difference' of about 23 million registered voters between males and females, ending the gender disparity.

To this effect, a meeting was held led by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja. The Election Commission secretary and other top officials attended the forum.

Additional Director General, Gender, gave a detailed briefing on the difference between male and female voters in the electoral lists and noted that the difference between male and female presently stood at about 23 million.

The CEC ordered for obtaining details of the identity cards issued to people to ensure that their registration was made part of the electoral lists immediately. The CEC, along with the other relevant agencies, issued instructions to ensure immediate implementation by setting up a strategy to eliminate the difference between male and female voters in the electoral lists.

In addition, the CEC ordered that the Gender Wing and the Electoral Wing of the Election Commission should soon identify areas where the difference between male and female voters was high in the electoral lists and an integrated strategy be devised to eliminate the gender gap on emergency grounds in these areas.