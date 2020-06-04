close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
June 4, 2020

KP loses 3 cops to Covid-19 , 51 test positive

National

JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
June 4, 2020

PESHAWAR: At least three policemen have died of Covid-19 in Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa while 51 others tested positive while performing duty at quarantine centres and ensuring lockdown.

The situation is worsening with each passing day as more policemen are being tested positive daily. The number might be higher if more tests are conducted, a source added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan