KP loses 3 cops to Covid-19 , 51 test positive

PESHAWAR: At least three policemen have died of Covid-19 in Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa while 51 others tested positive while performing duty at quarantine centres and ensuring lockdown.
The situation is worsening with each passing day as more policemen are being tested positive daily. The number might be higher if more tests are conducted, a source added.