Yoga no good for cooped-up Greeks: church

ATHENS: Greece´s influential church on Wednesday said it strongly frowned upon the use of yoga to combat quarantine stress, calling it “absolutely incompatible” with Christian faith. The Orthodox Church is one of the most powerful institutions in Greece, with influence in politics and justice, and actively tries to avert perceived proselytising by other religions. “Yoga is absolutely incompatible with our Orthodox faith and has no place in the life of Christians,” the Holy Synod, governing body of the Church of Greece said in a statement.