India, China top military-level talks on Saturday

NEW DELHI: India and China will hold military-level talks in Ladakh on Saturday, June 6, amid the border standoff between the militaries of the two countries near eastern Ladakh. The talks have been requested by India and will be held in the Indian Border Point Meeting hut in Chushul-Moldo. India will be led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Commander of 14 Corps. “There are positive indications,” sources said ahead of Saturday’s talks. Multiple local-level talks by regional military commanders have not made any headway so far. The standoff is the most serious since India and China, who fought a brief war in 1962, were locked in a similar faceoff in Doklam, in the eastern Himalayas, that lasted nearly three months in 2017.