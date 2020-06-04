Roadside bomb kills 9 civilians in southern Afghanistan: officials

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: A roadside bomb tore through a small bus in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing nine civilians including women and children, officials said. The bombing, which occurred in Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, came a day after a blast in a mosque in Kabul’s fortified Green Zone killed two people including a well-known imam. Nine people died and five others were wounded when a roadside bomb struck their bus in Arghistan district of Kandahar province, provincial police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barekzai said.