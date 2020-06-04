UN rights chief condemns ‘structural racism’ in US

GENEVA: The UN rights chief on Wednesday decried “structural racism” in the United States, and voiced alarm at the “unprecedented assault” on journalists covering protests across the country after George Floyd´s death in custody. Michelle Bachelet insisted that the grievances at the heart of the protests that have erupted in hundreds of US cities needed to be heard and addressed if the country was to move forward. “The voices calling for an end to the killings of unarmed African Americans need to be heard,” she said in a statement. “The voices calling for an end to police violence need to be heard. And the voices calling for an end to the endemic and structural racism that blights US society need to be heard. Her comments came as thousands across the United States defied curfews for another night of rallies against police racism following the death of Floyd, an unarmed African American who stopped breathing as a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck. Bachelet stressed the need for clear and constructive leadership to bring the country through the crisis. “Especially during a crisis, a country needs its leaders to condemn racism unequivocally; for them to reflect on what has driven people to boiling point; to listen and learn; and to take actions that truly tackle inequalities,” she said.