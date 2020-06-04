Corona: Kenyan who made hand-washing machine awarded

NAIROBI: A nine-year-old Kenyan boy who made a wooden hand-washing machine to help curb the spread of coronavirus has told the BBC he is “very happy” after receiving a presidential award.

“I now have two machines and I want to make more,” Stephen Wamukota said, foreign media reported.They allow users to tip a bucket of water using a foot pedal to avoid touching surfaces to reduce infections.

Stephen came up with the idea after learning on TV about ways to prevent catching the virus.Kenya has reported more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths.Stephen and his family live in Mukwa village, in Bungoma country, western Kenyan, which has not reported a single case of the virus. His father, James Wamukota, however, worries that it could still come to his area.