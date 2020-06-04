Coronavirus in water: Risk of transmission varies between pools, lakes, oceans

LOS ANGELES: As the summer heat kicks in and COVID-19 restrictions ease, many may be planning on heading for a swim to cool off, but experts have warned that swimming does not come risk-free during the pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know before diving in: There is no evidence that the novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, can be spread through water in swimming pools and hot tubs, according to the US Centers of Disease Control. “Additionally, proper operation of these aquatic venues and disinfection of the water (with chlorine or bromine) should inactivate the virus,” said the CDC on its website. However public pools can pose a risk if social distancing is not maintained out of the water.

It’s a good idea to keep physical distance “between you and people you don’t live with - at least 6 feet (2 meters) if you can - when you’re at a public pool or water park,” according to Mayo Clinic, ranked the number one hospital in America by US News & World Report. You shouldn’t wear a face mask while swimming as it may make breathing difficult, according to Mayo Clinic, though it is recommended to wear one once out of the water. The novel coronavirus and other similar coronaviruses have been shown to remain infectious in natural freshwater like lakes, according to American nonprofit environmental organization the Surfrider Foundation. “Researchers during a March 12 Water Research Foundation webinar note that high concentrations of the viable COVID-19 virus could put freshwater recreation users at risk,” according to a Surfrider Foundation statement.

The risk of transmission is likely low due to the dilution of the virus in the water, it said. There has not yet been research on whether SARS-CoV-2 remains active in saltwater. “It’s unclear if swimming at saltwater beaches elevates the risk of contracting COVID-19,” according to the Surfrider Foundation.