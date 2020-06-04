Israel ‘successfully’ tests ballistic missiles

JERUSALEM: Israel on Tuesday said it has successfully tested two ballistic missiles in the Mediterranean, amid tensions with Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah. The state-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said the “complex trial... was held in the open sea” and involved two Long-Range Artillery Weapon Systems (LORA). “The first scenario involved a short-range launch to 90 kilometres (55.8 miles) and the second to a long range of 400 kilometres (248 miles),” IAI said in a statement. “Under both scenarios, the missile was launched to its trajectory, navigated its course to the target, and hit with utmost precision,” the statement said. It said the test was carried out at an unspecified date during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Both the weapon system and the missile successfully met all of the trial’s objectives,” the statement added. “In its ground version, the weapon system was deployed on a ship in the open sea to comply with the safety requirements of trials of this type,” the IAI said.