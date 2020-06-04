close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
WHO to resume hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials

World

GENEVA: The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine will resume as it searches for potential coronavirus treatments. On May 25, the WHO announced it had temporarily suspended the trials to conduct a safety review, which has now concluded there is “no reason” to change the way the trials are conducted. The UN health agency´s decision came after a study published in The Lancet medical journal suggesting the drug could increase the risk of death among COVID-19 patients. The executive group of the so-called Solidarity Trial — in which hundreds of hospitals across the world have enrolled patients to test several possible treatments for the novel coronavirus — took the decision as a precaution.

