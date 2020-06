Trump denies sheltering in White House bunker

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied media reports that he was rushed for his safety to the White House bunker while protests raged in the streets outside. “It was a false report,” Trump told Fox News radio, before elaborating that he did go into the secure area but only for a “tiny, little, short period time. According to The New York Times, quoting an unidentified source described as having direct knowledge, Secret Service bodyguards took Trump into the bunker on Friday night. Outside in Lafayette Square, crowds of people protesting police brutality fought running battles with officers and set fires. According to Fox News, Trump was taken to the bunker on Sunday. Trump said he´d gone down but only during the day, not the night, as reported, and that he was partly doing so to carry out an “inspection.