Floyd killing shows ‘true face’ of US: Khamenei

TEHRAN: The police killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd shows the “true face” of the United States and its oppression of the peoples of the world, including its own, Iran’s supreme leader said Wednesday.

“The fact that a policeman has cold-bloodedly pressed his knee on the throat of a black man until he died and that other policemen watched on without doing anything is nothing knew,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech. “It is the true face of America, it’s what it has always done all over the world — in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other countries, and before that in Vietnam. “It is the normal course of action of the United States, it’s the true face of their regime,” Khamenei said. “These are realities that have always been camouflaged or hidden, but they are not new,” he said in a speech on the 31st anniversary of the death of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.