Dr Phaag Chand was a symbol of humility & service

NOWSHERA: A senior doctor from the Sikh community, Dr Phaag Chand, who lost his life to Covid-19 recently, was widely respected by locals for his humility and service to the have-nots.

He had died at a hospital in Islamabad after fighting coronavirus for a week. His body was cremated at the Ram Bagh Shamshaan Ghaat in Mardan.The late doctor is survived by a widow, two sons, Dr Gurmeet Kumar, who lives in Australia, Dr Jattan Kumar and a daughter, Dr Tajmeet Kaur.Dr Jattan Kumar, who is working in the government’s anti-coronavirus campaign in Nowshera district, had also contracted the virus but has now recovered. Dr Phaag Chand was born in 1955 in Badshah Kilay, Ziarat Pir Baba, in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His family had been living in this village of KP (then North-West Frontier Province or NWFP) for long. There were a total of 70 Sikh households in the village. He received early education at his native village and matriculated from Government High School in Gadezai in Buner in 1971 with distinction.He did his F Sc from Government Jehanzeb College, Saidu Sharif, Swat and graduation from the Khyber Medical College, Peshawar. He was a gold medallist. The then president had awarded him the gold medal for his academic achievement.

His first posting was at the Saidu Sharif Hospital in Swat. Later, he was transferred to Civil Hospital Buner where he served the people for seven years.

His next posting was at the District Headquarters Hospital in Swabi where he worked as senior medical officer. The last station of work of Dr Phaag Chand was District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera where he retired in 2015.

He served the people in Nowshera district for almost three decades. Though he belonged to Buner, he had chosen Nowshera to live and serve the people. He also saw patients in Swabi.

Dr Phaag Chand charged a nominal consultancy fee from patients. He would examine the poor free of charge and this made him popular with the people.Nowshera’s Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said late Dr Phaag Chand’s son, Dr Jattan Kumar is the head of the District Corona Response Team.He thought the late doctor may have contracted Covid-19 from his son who had tested positive for the virus or there was a possibility of his contracting the viral infection from the patients he would readily examine at his private clinic.