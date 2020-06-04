LAHORE:City Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory plan for the convenience of citizens and traffic flow in view of Firdous Market underpass project. According to the traffic advisory plan, Firdous Market Chowk will be closed for all types of traffic. The flyover will also be closed for all types of traffic. CTO Syed Hammad Abid said the traffic from Defence to Cavalry Chowk and Centre Point will be diverted from Shami Road via Sherpao Bridge Gulberg. The traffic coming from Defence to Gulberg will be able to use Walton via Qainchi and Ferozepur Road, Kalma Chowk, Centre Point. The square will be able to use Gulberg Sherpao via Main Boulevard to go to the Defence. Additional wardens have been deployed to facilitate the citizens and ensure smooth flow of traffic so that the citizens will not have any traffic problem on the alternative routes. He said that the citizens should call the Traffic Helpline 15 for further guidance and convenience. Citizens can be informed from time to time through Rasta app and Rasta FM.