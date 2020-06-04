DEO dies of corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Dr Afzaal Hussain, District Education Officer (DEO) Elementary Education (EE), Lahore, died of coronavirus. In a press release, the employees, including CEO of District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore Pervaiz Akhtar while expressing condolences with the bereaved family have expressed their grief over the demise of their colleague and prayed for the departed soul.