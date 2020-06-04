Governor Sarwar condemns killing of Kashmiri youths in fake encounters

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has condemned killing of 13 Kashmiri people in last 24 hours in fake encounters and described it as an unprecedented state terrorism by the Modi government.

International community instead of watching Indian war crimes as spectator must declare India terrorist state. Indian plans to turn Muslims into minorities in Kashmir are a disaster for peace in the region and with such plans India is axing its own feet, the governor said this while talking to a delegation led by PTI Haji Muhammad Ramzan and others at Governor House here on Wednesday.

He said Kashmir is still the lifeblood of Pakistan and ‘we are supporting them in every possible way including diplomatic and moral and we will stand by them till Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan as envisioned by Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Indian Army was killing Kashmiris in fake encounters in the name of so-called anti-infiltration operation under the mission of Narendra Modi’. The governor said that India must realise that its barbarism cannot break the resolve of the Kashmiri people nor can its anti-Pakistan propaganda divert focus from Indian state terrorism and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The martyrdom of every Kashmiri will further strengthen the Kashmiris' commitment to independence from Indian occupation, he said and added India has made Kashmir the largest prison in the world by imposing a curfew on Kashmir for more than 300 days but despite this, history has shown that the independence of Kashmir is getting stronger and more active with each passing day.

And no power in the world can stifle the voice of Kashmiris and India has no option but to give freedom to Kashmiris in accordance with UN resolutions and until Kashmir is free there can be no peace in the region, he said.