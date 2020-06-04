close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
June 4, 2020

Efforts being made to overcome locust attack: CM Usman Buzdar

Lahore

June 4, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that efforts are being made at every level to overcome the locust attack. In a statement, he said that the government was fully committed to safe the crops from the locust attack. The districts administration is fully engaged to overcome the locust attack and all options are being utilised in this regard.

The chief minister directed the department concerned to remain vigilant round-the-clock and added that Rs1 billion funds had been released to overcome locust attack. The locust monitoring is continued in 24 districts, he added.

