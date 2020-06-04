Australia’s swim coach resigns

SYDNEY: Australia’s swimming head coach Jacco Verhaeren quit Wednesday, opting to return to his native Netherlands for family reasons after Covid-19 forced the postponement of this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Verhaeren had hoped to make a triumphant departure after leading Australia’s campaign in Japan, but decided against staying Down Under for an extra year to attend the rescheduled Games. “I tried to look for ways to extend, but you can’t compromise in a high performance environment, nor did I want to compromise my family,” the highly respected coach said in a statement released by Swimming Australia. Verhaeren, 51, was appointed in 2013 after Australia’s poor results at the London Olympics a year earlier, a campaign marred by ill-discipline, drug use and drunkenness.