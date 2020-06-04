‘Sweat not as effective as saliva to shine ball’

COLOMBO: The feedback from Sri Lanka’s bowlers on the first day of post-lockdown net sessions is that sweat is not quite as effective for ball management as saliva.

This is what the bowlers reported to coach Mickey Arthur, who is part of the ICC cricket committee that made recommendations last week to use only sweat while the Covid-19 pandemic ran its course. The recommendations were aimed to minimise infection.

Six members of the 13-man squad that began the 12-day “residential training camp” are fast bowlers.

“It was interesting chatting to the bowlers, who said sweat made the ball a little bit heavier than saliva did,” Arthur told Cricinfo.

“Saliva was their preferred mechanism of shining the ball. But it is what it is now, you’ve just got to get on with it.

“Because I’m on the (ICC) cricket committee, I do know the debates and the chats that went around the recommendation to avoid using saliva on the ball — though you can use sweat on the ball because it’s been proven that sweat is not a real threat. The consensus in that committee meeting was: Oh, well, if you can put sweat on, then it’s ok. It’s almost the same.”

Although there is a broad consensus that for the time being the use of saliva on the ball should be avoided, there have been calls from leading voices in the game to allow the use of an artificial substance in place of saliva, in order to ensure that fast bowlers’ threat does not diminish substantially past the first few overs of the innings. Jasprit Bumrah, for example, said that if saliva is banned there should be “some alternative for the bowlers to maintain the ball”.