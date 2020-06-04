Imad wants Pakistan to top T20 rankings again

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Imad Wasim said Wednesday he wants Pakistan to regain top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 rankings with sweeping the series against England this summer.

Imad said he was looking forward to team’s tour to England for three Tests and T20s.

The 31-year-old cricketer, who scored 952 runs in 53 ODIs, said that England tour was very important being the first following ease in lockdown.

“I am eager to be back on the field. It has been a long time, not only for us but for all sports persons. They all want to play their respective sport and get back on the field,” Geo News quoted him as saying.

The all-rounder is a regular feature of country’s white-ball cricket and is likely to be named in 25-member squad.

“Obviously for cricket and the cricketers it is an important tour, you are getting back to routine life is very vital. Every cricketer wants to play either behind the closed doors or in front of crowd.”

According to a tentative plan, Pakistan will play first Test in Manchester on August 5, followed by next two Tests in Southampton on August 13 and 21, respectively. All three T20Is would be played in Manchester on August 28, 30 and September 1.

Imad added: “We want to regain our top position in T20Is. I want to see Pakistan amongst top three sides in all formats. My personal goal is to perform well and improve my ranking. But the most important objective is to win the series against one of the best sides in the world.”

Imad expressed his concern over ICC’s ban on using saliva to shine the ball, saying that it will be difficult for our bowlers to restrain themselves from this habit.

“It is a difficult task but we will have to respect the ICC’s decision. Obviously someone can’t put his life in danger so I can hope the bowlers will be more mindful in this regard,” he said.