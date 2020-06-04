Pak Tour to England: Players likely to be away from families for long time

ISLAMABAD: Cricketers who are picked in the England-bound squad might have to stay away from their families for a lengthy duration after joining a short training camp in late June.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that 25 to 30 players to be called up for the training camp would not be allowed to rejoin their families before their departure to England.

“We have to take all precautionary measures before start of the camp and one is not to allow them to rejoin their families after joining the camp. All players have to undergo Covid-19 tests. The selected players will fly straight to England and after reaching there, they will be tested again and quarantined for 14 days before starting practice sessions. That is one of the reasons for a short training camp,” a source in the PCB said. It is believed that around 25 players plus 13-15 officials will be part of the touring party.

“Considering the strength of players we will need a large number of support staff. Obviously the players picked for the T20 series will also be part of the touring party. You cannot take risk by just picking players for the Test series only.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan are closely monitoring the outcome of the West Indies-England series set to begin at the Ageas Bowl from July 8 followed by two more Tests at Old Trafford.

“Yes, obviously we hope and pray that the West Indies tour to England goes ahead in the safest possible atmosphere. Pakistan’s tour to England largely depends on the success of the West Indies trip,” the source said.

“We will undertake the tour once we get the NOC from the federal government and that is only possible if the initial stage of the West Indies tour to England goes ahead in a secure environment.”