UN chief for avoiding escalation in Pak-India tensions

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres stands for avoiding steps that would escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

His spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this on Tuesday, when asked about New Delhi’s repeated violations of the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region. “The secretary-general’s basic message has always been for all and every party to avoid anything that would escalate tensions,” the spokesman said in response to a question from APP at a virtual news briefing in New York. The spokesman was questioned about Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s recent communications to the UN chief followed by a phone call apprising him of the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, the series of serious LoC violations by India, and its other actions that have heightened tension between the two countries. Dujarric said Pakistani foreign minister and the UN secretary general did have a conversation last week and a letter sent by him had already been circulated to the UN member states.