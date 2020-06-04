Sindh CM to appear before NAB today

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday (today) in relation to the Sindh Roshan Programme case, Geo News reported quoting officials of the anti-corruption watchdog.

The NAB said security arrangements for the chief minister’s visit had been made to ensure nothing untoward happens when he appears to attend the hearing.

The NAB officials earlier shared that they had recovered Rs298 million in the Sindh Roshan Programme case, adding four employees and two companies had agreed on a plea bargain.

The Sindh Roshan Programme is one of the many cases pertaining to the fake accounts case. It is related to the installation of solar-powered streetlights in various districts of Sindh.