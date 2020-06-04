Imran orders action to deliver benefit of fuel price cut

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken “serious” notice of the inflated prices of essential commodities despite a sharp reduction in petroleum prices and directed authorities at the federal and provincial levels to take necessary action.

In a letter addressed to chief ministers and chief secretaries of four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, and also to his adviser on finance and revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the Prime Minister stressed that the benefit of reduced fuel prices should be passed on to the common man.

“The Prime Minister has desired that the Chief Ministers/Chief Secretaries of the provinces shall personally look into the matter and make every effort to ensure that the impact of the reduction of fuel prices must correspondingly reflect in the prices of essential commodities on daily basis,” an excerpt of the letter read, as shared by the Prime Minister Office. “The Prime Minister has taken serious view of the fact that while the federal government had reduced POL prices drastically in the past few months, there is no corresponding reduction in the prices of essential commodities rather these are showing upward trend,” it added.

The Premier mentioned that “there is no logic” as to why flour prices should increase when harvesting of the wheat crop has just recently been concluded. Prime Minister Khan also asked the National Price Monitoring Committee to monitor the prices of essential commodities on a weekly basis as already directed by the federal cabinet and devise a mechanism to bring down the prices of essentials.

Pakistan had slashed the prices of petroleum products for the month of June. A statement by the PM’s Office early this week had said that Pakistan’s fuel is now “the cheapest” in South Asia. “India is almost exactly double. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal are all 50 to 75 per cent more expensive than us,” it said.