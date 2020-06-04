Boris defends response as virus toll tops 50,000

LONDON: The UK’s coronavirus death toll passed 50,000 as Boris Johnson was accused of presiding over a government that lacked the “trust and confidence” of the British people.

At a fractious Prime Minister’s Questions Johnson clashed with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer about his approach to easing the lockdown and reopening England’s schools.

The Prime Minister defended NHS England’s test and trace system – one of the key measures introduced to help the return to something approaching normality – but promised to increase the speed with which concerned people get the results of coronavirus tests. The Commons clashes came as the grim milestone of 50,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 was passed, according to analysis of official figures by the PA news agency.

The Prime Minister defended his handling of the crisis, telling MPs: “I take full responsibility for everything this government has been doing in tackling coronavirus and I’m very proud of our record.”

Sir Keir said there had been a “loss of trust” in Johnson’s administration and claimed the Prime Minister had refused an offer to work together on building a consensus on the reopening of England’s schools.

The Prime Minister said Sir Keir had not offered “any dissent” during a private phone call about the government’s approach and questioned the purpose of his “endless attacks” on the official response to the crisis.

In response to claims that the test and trace system was weeks away from being fully operational, Johnson said it was working – but stopped short of giving figures to back up his claim. He said “thousands” of contacts of people who had tested positive for coronavirus had been traced.

In response to pressure from former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, Johnson set a target of test results being turned around in 24 hours by the end of the month.

Some 90 per cent of tests are returned within 48 hours and Johnson said that he would get “all tests turned around in 24 hours by the end of June” apart from instances where there were postal or other problems.

The speed of getting results is critical to the operation of the test and trace system, which relies on identifying people who have been in contact with a positive case and getting them to self-isolate.

The latest statistics published by the National Records of Scotland pushed the UK’s Covid-linked death toll beyond 50,000. They show that 3,911 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to May 31. Figures published on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics showed that 44,401 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to May 22 (and had been registered up to May 30). And the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, published last week, showed 716 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in Northern Ireland up to May 22 (and had been registered up to May 27).