FIA summons Shoaib over Tafazzul row: report

LAHORE: Former pace star Shoaib Akhtar has reportedly been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cyber crime wing in connection with his spat with Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi.

According to sources, Akhtar has been ordered to pay them a visit on Friday.

In April, Akhtar and Rizvi had clashed after the former, in a YouTube rant, had accused the latter of deliberately pitting PCB against players in order to profit off of their wrangles.

Rizvi, in response, had sent a legal notice of Rs10m to Akhtar and also filed a complaint with the FIA, alleging that Akhtar's “inappropriate” remarks were defamatory and intended to stain his legal career.

Meanwhile, Akhtar's camp has denied receiving any FIA notice. “My client has not received any notice from the FIA,” his lawyer Abuzar Salman Niazi told Geo Super. “If a notice is received, we will respond with a reasonable answer.”