Khyber DPO suspends, dismisses 67 cops

BARA: Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Iqbal on Tuesday dismissed 17 and suspended 50 cops over their alleged involvement in corruption and other wrong practices. A press release said that the official took notice of the public complaints about the cops deployed at checkposts in the Landikotal and Jamrud tehsils of the Khyber tribal district. The DPO took action against the erring cops after a departmental inquiry.