close
Wed Jun 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2020

Khyber DPO suspends, dismisses 67 cops

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2020

BARA: Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Iqbal on Tuesday dismissed 17 and suspended 50 cops over their alleged involvement in corruption and other wrong practices. A press release said that the official took notice of the public complaints about the cops deployed at checkposts in the Landikotal and Jamrud tehsils of the Khyber tribal district. The DPO took action against the erring cops after a departmental inquiry.

Latest News

More From Pakistan