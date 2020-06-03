11-member high-powered panel to give budget guidelines

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has constituted an 11-member high-powered Advisory Committee to suggest policy guidelines just ahead of upcoming budget 2020-21.

The committee comprises economists, technocrats and professionals and its maiden session will be held on Wednesday (today) to review the current economic situation and major issues and challenges facing the economy in post-COVID-19 scenario.

According to an official notification, the Ministry of Planning has constituted the advisory committee under Asad Umar and will comprise Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri Executive Director SDPI, Navid Hamid Professor Lahore School of Economics, Syed Ahmed Chairman Software Houses Association, Khalid Mansoor CEO HUBCO, Afaq Tiwana Director Agrimal, Ehsan Saya MD Daraz, Dr Shakil Khan Principal Investment Operation Specialist Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Dr Adnan Khan Chief Knowledge Officer Research and Development Solutions and Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The terms of reference of the advisory committee will be to work as strategic think tank on policy issues of Planning Commission/Ministry of Planning, to promote public-private sector interaction, to develop a participatory approach in decision making, to guide Planning Commission/Ministry of Planning in policy formulation and implementation, to generate and build consensus on policies and strategies of Planning Commission and to provide input and feedback from non-governmental stakeholders to the policies/performance of the Planning Commission.

The chairman of the advisory committee is authorized to co-opt additional members. The committee shall meet at least once a quarter.

The members of the committee shall work without remuneration. However, the travel and lodging costs for attending meetings shall be paid if so requested.