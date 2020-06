British govt faces mockery over coronavirus ‘sex ban’

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government faced widespread mockery on Tuesday over coronavirus rules which were cast by some media as a “sex ban”, though a junior minister said the regulations were aimed at keeping people safe.

Under amendments introduced to English rules on Monday, no person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors and consists of two or more persons. Britain’s tabloid media cast it as a “bonking ban,” reported British wire service. “What this is about is making sure we don’t have people staying away from home at night,” British junior housing minister Simon Clarke told LBC.