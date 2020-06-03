NA Speaker, Babar Awan discuss legislation process

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar and Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Tuesday held meeting on Tuesday to discuss the arrangements and legislation for the upcoming session of the National Assembly, commencing from June 5.

In the meeting with Dr Babar Awan, Asad Qaisar said the Parliament is representing the will of the people and its primary duty is of legislation. “The government and opposition have to jointly work for the viable and pro-people legislation,” he said.

Asad Qaisar informed Babar Awan about the arrangements with regard to upcoming session of the National Assembly and also about the precautionary measures with regard to COVID-19 at the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges. He said the Parliament was fulfilling its responsibility with regard to stop the spread of COVID-19 and stressed the need of joint efforts of the treasury and opposition benches in this regard.

“Its time that the government and opposition should get united with putting aside their differences and politics in the fight against the coronavirus,” he said.

Dr Babar Awan said government believes in upholding of the constitution and rule of law and wanted to pro-people legislation for providing them relief.