Iran says scientist jailed in US flying home

TEHRAN: Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari has flown out of the United States after being released from prison and will return to the Islamic republic on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said. A US court had in November cleared Asgari of charges of stealing trade secrets in 2016 while he was on an academic visit to Ohio from Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology. The 59-year-old told British newspaper The Guardian in March that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency was holding him at a Louisiana detention centre without basic sanitation and refusing to let him return to Iran despite his exoneration. “Good news, a plane carrying Dr. Sirous Asgari has taken off from America. Congratulations to his wife and family,” Iran’s top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post.