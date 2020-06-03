Belgian Islamist arrested in kidnapping probe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: A leading suspect arrested by Belgian police on suspicion of kidnapping a 13-year-old is an Islamist with terrorism convictions, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Tuesday. Khalid Bouloudo, 45, was arrested on Monday along with five others, accused of taking the young son of a suspected drug dealer hostage for ransom and holding him for 42 days until his release on Sunday. Bouloudo — identified by prosecutors by his initials and hometown: “B.K. of Maaseik” — is a former member of the Moroccan Islamic Combatant Group (GICM), a jihadist group with ties to the Al-Qaeda militant network. He was due to go on trial in September accused of running a GICM cell in Belgium, having had a previous conviction overturned after an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.