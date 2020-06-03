Belgian Islamist arrested in kidnapping probe

BRUSSELS: A leading suspect arrested by Belgian police on suspicion of kidnapping a 13-year-old is an Islamist with terrorism convictions, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Tuesday. Khalid Bouloudo, 45, was arrested on Monday along with five others, accused of taking the young son of a suspected drug dealer hostage for ransom and holding him for 42 days until his release on Sunday. Bouloudo — identified by prosecutors by his initials and hometown: “B.K. of Maaseik” — is a former member of the Moroccan Islamic Combatant Group (GICM), a jihadist group with ties to the Al-Qaeda militant network. He was due to go on trial in September accused of running a GICM cell in Belgium, having had a previous conviction overturned after an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.