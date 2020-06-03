AFP contributor Nabil Hasan al-Quaety killed in Yemen

DUBAI: A Yemeni journalist who contributed to AFP, Nabil Hasan al-Quaety, was gunned down and killed Tuesday in Yemen´s southern city of Aden, prompting the government to call for an investigation. The 34-year-old videographer and photographer, who also worked for other major news organisations in the region, was shot in his car by unknown assailants shortly after leaving his home in Aden. A security source told AFP that the armed men escaped. “Targeting journalist Nabil al-Quaety in an organised and planned assassination is an attack on the press in Yemen, and it reflects the failures and mistakes of all the warring parties,” Najib Ghallab, undersecretary at Yemen´s information ministry, told AFP.