Biden accuses Trump of trafficking in ‘resentment and fear’

PHILADELPHIA: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Tuesday of turning the United States into a “battlefield riven by old resentments and fresh fears” and pledged to try to heal racial divisions if elected to the White House in November.

“The moment has come for our nation to deal with systemic racism,” Biden said in Philadelphia in his first major speech outside his home state of Delaware since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country in March.

“We are in a battle for the soul of this nation.” The 77-year-old former vice president condemned the use of force by police on Monday evening against demonstrators outside the White House protesting last week’s killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

“When peaceful protestors are dispersed by the order of the president from the doorstep of the people’s house, the White House, using tear gas and flash grenades, in order to stage a photo op, a photo op, at one of the most historic churches in the country... we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle,” Biden said.

“The president held up the Bible at St John’s Church yesterday,” he added. “I just wish he opened it once in a while instead of brandishing it. If he opened it he could have learned something.” “Donald Trump has turned this country into a battlefield driven by old resentments and fresh fears,” Biden continued. “He thinks division helps him.