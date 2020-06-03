Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges sexual harassment by his brother

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has alleged sexual harassment by his brother and filed a complaint at the Jamia police station in Delhi, chronicling the torture she suffered. TimesofIndia is in possession of a copy of her complaint and her name has been withheld as she was minor then, foreign media reported.
Speaking to ETimes she said, “I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too.”
She had a court marriage and revealed that now her in-laws are being harassed. “Even after my marriage, my father and Nawaz bade papa was also involved, filed false cases to harass my in-laws. If they would have been strict then this would not have happened. They never believed me. Even now every six months my father files some cases and I am sure he will do something after my complaint too.
Stating that she received no support from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his niece added, “Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed.