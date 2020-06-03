Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges sexual harassment by his brother

NEW DELHI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has alleged sexual harassment by his brother and filed a complaint at the Jamia police station in Delhi, chronicling the torture she suffered. TimesofIndia is in possession of a copy of her complaint and her name has been withheld as she was minor then, foreign media reported.

Speaking to ETimes she said, “I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too.”

She had a court marriage and revealed that now her in-laws are being harassed. “Even after my marriage, my father and Nawaz bade papa was also involved, filed false cases to harass my in-laws. If they would have been strict then this would not have happened. They never believed me. Even now every six months my father files some cases and I am sure he will do something after my complaint too.

Stating that she received no support from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his niece added, “Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed.