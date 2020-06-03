Apple pays Indian bug hunter over Rs75 lakh

MUMBAI: An Indian developer has earned over Rs 75 lakh from Apple Security Bounty Programme for spotting a bug in the signing-in process that used Apple ID, foreign media reported.

The bug was related to the process that allowed an iPhone or Mac user to use the Apple ID to log into a third-party website. Indian bug bounty hunter and developer Bhavuk Jain, 27, spotted a vulnerability that would let any hacker break into Apple user’s accounts who logged into third-party apps like Dropbox, Spotify, Airbnb, and Giphy (now acquired by Facebook) and more.Jain discovered a bug in “Sign In With Apple” that affected third party applications that were using it.