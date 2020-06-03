Spain eyes new tax to rubbish plastic packaging

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: The Spanish government on Tuesday proposed new legislation on rubbish that seeks to dramatically reduce single-use plastic packaging, notably by taxing it.
The move specifically aims to reduce the plastic cups and bottles used in the fast food and take-away sectors. “If we add up all the waste generated in a year in Spain... it would be enough to fill up the Santiago Bernabeu stadium 2,900 times,” said Environment Minister Teresa Ribera of Real Madrid’s 80,000-seat stadium in the Spanish capital. “And just the plastic packaging from our homes alone would fill up 45 such stadiums,” she added.