China’s fearsome plot to ‘leverage’ COVID-19 vaccine to further world domination

BEIJING: China may threaten the world by leveraging a coronavirus vaccine rollout to further its political dominance over western countries, warned Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, foreign media reported.

China Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming said on Monday that China will make a coronavirus vaccine a “public good” claiming Beijing will make it accessible to developing countries around the world. He said: “Once the vaccine is available China want to make it a public good, make it especially accessible, available, to developing countries.

“China is now among the most advanced countries in terms of vaccine research and now we are in the phase two. “We already have high clinical trials but we want to share with the rest of the world. “In fact, China is also working with the UK and with other countries, including the United States.”

But Tory MP Tobias Ellwood warned the Chinese Communist Party could use the vaccine as a “leverage”.He tweeted: “I predicted this. China will leverage vaccine rollout to further its global political influence.”It comes amid rising tensions between China and the US over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

China said on Monday the United States was “addicted to quitting” following a US decision to leave the World Health Organisation (WHO) and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the international community disagreed with what he described as the selfish behaviour of the United States.

“The US has become addicted to quitting groups and scrapping treaties,” said ZhaoPresident Donald Trump announced on Friday the United States would cut ties with the WHO, accusing the UN agency of becoming a puppet of China. The WHO has denied Trump’s assertions that it promoted Chinese “disinformation” about the novel coronavirus, which emerged in China last year.