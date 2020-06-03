Saudi seeks to raise $2.3b in Yemen donor moot

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia sought to raise $2.3 billion from an emergency donor conference Tuesday to support Yemen — ravaged by a war in which the kingdom is a key actor, and a coronavirus outbreak — as the UN chief warned aid workers face a “race against time”.

The UN-backed virtual conference, hosted by Saudi Arabia in the sixth year of its military intervention in Yemen, comes as aid groups warn the virus could wreak havoc after years of conflict and amid crippling funding shortages. “We are in a race against time,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “Just half of Yemen’s health facilities are operational. There are shortages of testing devices, oxygen, ambulances and basic protective equipment. “Tackling COVID-19 on top of the existing humanitarian emergency requires urgent action.”

Yemen is already gripped by what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with tens of thousands killed, an estimated four million people displaced by war and tens of thousands afflicted by malnutrition and disease.

Saudi authorities said a total of $2.3 billion was being sought to cover emergency requirements in Yemen including medical aid, food and shelter assistance. Britain, a leading arms supplier to Saudi Arabia, stepped in Tuesday with a new aid package for Yemen worth Â£160 million ($200 million). “This targeted UK aid package will mean the difference between life and death for thousands of Yemenis who now also face the threat of coronavirus,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

Aside from Guterres, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan as well as Mark Lowcock, UN under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs, took part in the aid conference.

Lowcock has flagged a funding requirement of $2.4 billion for Yemen by the end of the year, including $180 million to combat the pandemic. Guterres said in the de facto capital Aden, reports indicated the mortality rates from the virus were “among the highest in the world”.

As the coronavirus spreads, some 5.5 million people risk losing access to food and clean water in Yemen this year, said a survey by 24 international aid groups including Save the Children. “The largest humanitarian crisis in the world is now compounded by an unprecedented pandemic,” a statement said.

Saudi Arabia, which leads a military intervention against Iran-aligned Huthi rebels, counts itself as a top donor to Yemen, having contributed billions of dollars in aid. But the Saudi-led coalition is also widely blamed for civilian casualties in bombing raids that campaigners say have pushed the country deeper into crisis.

A rebel spokesman dismissed the Saudi-led conference as a “silly attempt to (gloss over) their crimes”, according to the Huthi-run Al-Masirah television.

The UN’s Jens Laerke has warned that aid agencies are heading towards a “fiscal cliff” due to a lack of funding that threatens to shut down more than 30 key UN programmes in the coming weeks. “We are urging the donors to pledge generously,” said Laerke, a spokesman with the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA. “Those who have given an indication of pledges (are urged) to actually pay early because the operation in Yemen is severely, severely underfunded.” Top officials from other UN agencies in Yemen have also appealed for urgent international support. “We are increasingly alarmed about the situation in Yemen,” officials from UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization said in a joint statement. “We are running out of time.”