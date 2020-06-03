‘The Donkey King’ breaks all records on TV premiere

KARACHI: Geo TV block buster and first of its kind animated film The Donkey King breaks all records this time on TV. The Donkey King on Geo TV is the most watched television premiere in the history of Pakistan! With cinemas closed this Eid, Geo Entertainment brought cinema experience to home by premiering the film on Sunday May 24, 2020 at 1900hrs. According to the TV rating data collected by Kantar Media Pakistan, The Donkey King recorded rating among cable & satellite audience of all ages & genders. The Donkey King dethroned Teefa in Trouble as highest rated TV premiere in history. The film got a whopping 36.8 million impressions. Commenting on the success of The Donkey King TV premiere, Asad Qureshi, COO, Geo Entertainment said, “Geo laid the foundation for the revival of Pakistani cinema by producing Khude ke liye in the past and now it continues to be the favorite platform for the biggest and best of Pakistani blockbusters. The Donkey King on Geo Entertainment proved to be the most successful TV premiere ever, and we would like to thank our audience for the overwhelming response and appreciation.”

Aziz Jindani, the creator of the film, too commented on the success of TV premiere and said, “We always promised that ‘The Donkey King’ is a film for all ages and the record viewership number of its premiere reaffirms that fact. In particular, it is most gratifying to note that during the film’s premiere, almost every second child in Pakistan who was watching TV at that time was glued to Geo Entertainment, which is not a kids’ channel per se. This presents a compelling case for producing more animated content for TV in future. Stay tuned!”

With the maximum number of high profile film titles being premiered on Geo Entertainment, we can safely say that Geo Entertainment is the go-to channel for Blockbuster Premieres in Pakistan.