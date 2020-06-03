May 22 plane crash: Pilot violated landing protocol, says CAA

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a report about alleged violation of the landing protocol by the pilot of the PIA plane that crashed in Karachi on May 22, reports Geo News on Tuesday. The report says the pilot disregarded air traffic control's (ATC) direction to lower the altitude. In his letter letter to the general manager (safety), the additional director of flight operations has stated the plane altitude and speed was higher than the required limit for landing. The ATC cautined the pilot twice but he diregarded the warning. The CAA report stated that the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder had been retrieved.