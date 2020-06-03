IHC grants bail to main accused in judge video leak case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted bail to Mian Tariq Mehmood, the main accused in the accountability court judge Arshad Malik's video leak and blackmailing case. Divisional bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq conducted the hearing of bail plea. The court granted bail to Tariq Mehmood against Rs0.1 million surety bonds for lack of evidence to substantiate charges against him. During hearing Justice Athar Minallah asked about any solid evidence against the accused on the basis of which he was kept in jail. The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) prosecutor informed the court that the statements of witnesses were available with the reply submitted before the court. Upon which, the court observed that no solid evidence except the statements of witnesses were available to substantiate the blackmailing charges against the accused, and accepted his bail plea.

Mian Tariq Mehmood is accused of recording judge Arshad Malik's video and then blackmailing him. He is being tried by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) which had rejected his bail plea on March 11.